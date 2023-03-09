Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years

Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 Years
By Summer Jewell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Facing Hunger Foodbank has been helping to feed people in our region for four decades now!

Cyndi Kirkart, CEO of Facing Hunger Foodbank, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how they’re celebrating.

