Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Facing Hunger Foodbank has been helping to feed people in our region for four decades now!

Cyndi Kirkart, CEO of Facing Hunger Foodbank, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how they’re celebrating.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.