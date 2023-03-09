Home and Garden weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weather has shifted gears this week as the warmth of February and early March has been traded in for the chilled north winds of late winter. Still with a light northeast wind and ample sun, highs did manage to make the 50s to near 60 on Thursday. Those temperatures are consistent with normality in mid-March though in glaring contrast with the 70s and low 80s of recent weeks. Now we look ahead to Home and Garden weekend as a renewed push of colder air meets up with some southern moisture.

Tonight skies will cloud over with rain likely by midnight thru the first light of Friday. Temperatures will hang out in the 40s. Oddly despite the mention of a grey overcast and damp Friday, not a lot of rain will fall. Some leftover showers will be around. Those showers will fall as patches of mist at times making for an unpleasant day. Temperatures will remain between 45 and 50 all day long. Friday night, rain and mixed wet snow showers are likely with a few inches to whiten the high country.

Saturday may start with a skiff of snow in places before a mostly cloudy and cold day ensues. Highs will struggle to get to 40 degrees. Saturday night clouds will thicken and there is the chance of a period of snow that may whiten the grass and rooftops especially in Southern Ohio. Then Sunday will revert to the damp and gloomy skies with rain showers and temperatures near 40 degrees as the Home and Garden Show wraps up a three day run at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Stop by our booth to meet with Green Thumb, John Marra, and your favorite WSAZ personality.

Then by early next week a late season shot of arctic blusters will blow hard enough to chase snow showers into our region. While a small accumulation can occur anywhere, there will likely be some heavy snows to be measured across the high country. So spring break may take a different page for some college students who opt for some downhill fun.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.