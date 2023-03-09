Lawmakers consider big proposal to help literacy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers are considering a proposal that could be transformational for your child’s elementary education.

“This bill has the potential to be the most impactful piece of legislation around public ed in quite a long time,” said Jim Brown, a former teacher and administrator, now serving as director of the West Virginia School Board Association.

Sen. Amy Grady, herself a fourth grade teacher, says the legislation would introduce new reading standards and extra help for teachers. Senators passed the bill for a second time Thursday with hope it is adopted by the House of Delegates. An earlier version stalled out amid amendments.

“It is so essential for our kindergarten through third grade classrooms,” she said.

Grady, R-Mason, referred to the literacy concept as the Science of Reading. It tracks six key indicators of your child’s ability to read -- including phonics, making sure they have a basic foundation at every step.

“By the time they get to third grade, if it’s been done properly, there shouldn’t be any retention and there should be, they should be way more proficient then they are now,” she said.

“What is it that makes you believe the Science of Reading is the magic words that’s going to fix this?” asked WSAZ NewsChannel 3 Investigative/Political Reporter Curtis Johnson.

“Everybody that has used Science of Reading has shown tremendous growth,” she replied.

Proponents say a crucial aspect to achieving that success is having enough caring adults in the classroom. To meet that need, the legislation calls for the hiring of aides, assistant teachers and interventionists in the first, second and third grades.

Getting more help in those grades is a passion for House Speaker Roger Hanshaw dating back to last year.

“The more young people a teacher and teacher’s aide have to deal with one on one, the less individual time and individual attention the adult can give to the student,” he said.

Lawmakers say it’s Individual attention needed to catch and help a student who may struggle.

Grady says the proposal requires those teaching assistants to be trained to carry out the same literacy initiative.

“They’re not just in the classroom to help the teacher make copies and help keep an eye on kids,” she said. “They’re not just an extra body in the classroom. They’re actually an extra person who’s involved in the instruction, and that makes the huge difference.”

“We’re really going to strengthen our personalized learning for our students that are, specifically that are at risk, but I also believe it’s going to strengthen those students that are some of our high fliers because we are going to be able to move the needle in a more purposeful way,” Brown added.

Under the current proposal, those teaching assistants would be phased in over three years beginning with first grade next school year, followed by second and third grade in the two years that follow.

The proposal awaits final passage by the House of Delegates.

