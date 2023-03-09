Man accused of raping young girl

Man accused of raping young girl(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Scioto County was arrested and accused of raping a young girl, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Shannon Ray Bobst, 21, of Wheelersburg, faces two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, the release states.

Investigators say they were notified Wednesday by Scioto County Children’s Services that a child had been sexually assaulted. They say the child was less than 10 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

The sheriff said it’s possible more victims could be involved.

Bobst is scheduled to appear Friday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

