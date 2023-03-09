Neighbor recounts nephew’s efforts to save Point Pleasant woman from house fire

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is fighting for her life after being taken to a Mason County hospital before being airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital after a fire Wednesday night at a home on Burdette Addition Road.

Neighbors tended to the woman’s garden and fed some of her cats Thursday as they prayed for her recovery.

Though some were too distressed to speak on camera, several said they did not believe their friend would have even made it out of her home if it were not for the help of two other people who live on Burdette Addition Road.

Rodney Clark said he was about to head out after dinner Wednesday when his 14-year-old nephew ran toward him in distress.

“My nephew came out the door and came out yelling saying ‘the house next door is on fire’,” he recalled. “I said ‘really?’ sure enough, it was smoking and so we all took off and ran over.”

He said the next few moments are some he will never forget.

“I kicked down the front door and it wouldn’t open and we walked down to the side door and [my nephew] opened it up and she fell out the door so we ran over, grabbed her and dragged her out of the house and to the squad [car],” he said. “That was the first time I had ever done something like that, something different.”

Clark said he didn’t really know the woman in the home until his nephew told him about the chaos but said he would still take the same course of action.

“The house is on fire, people need help, somebody’s gotta help them,” he said.

“I was more worried about her because she was in there after seeing what I’d seen. I just hoped she was OK.”

