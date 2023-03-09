Quiet Thursday more than half good

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The pattern of warmth in February and early March is now a fading memory as a rather long stretch of chilly weather has set in. In fact the weather by early next week will take on a mid-winter flare with cold blusters and snow showers. Given the region has only measured a mere few inches of snow this winter, it is certainly plausible that March ends up the snowiest month of the season.

Tonight’s clear skies and light north wind set us up for a second straight sub-freezing night. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s by night. Once again, the early bloomers (magnolia, pears and plum bud are at risk. Thursday looks to be the pick day of the next week with partial hazy sun giving way to a thicker afternoon-evening cloud cover. Highs will rebound into the 50s. Late Thursday night rains will arrive from the Mississippi Valley and linger into Friday. Snow may hang out for a while not too far north along I-70 thru Ohio and at the summits of the WV ski lodges. Highs in the 50s on Friday will then fall as colder air returns by the weekend. Saturday under a cloud shrouded morning sky some wet snowflakes can fall even here at home. Highs only in the 40s by afternoon.

Sunday a spinoff of the great storm that hits California will arrive with a chilled rain that may be mixed with wet snow or sleet. By Monday and Tuesday we will feel the icy clutch of Old Man winter as a late season coastal storm drives cold winds and snow showers into the region. Highs next week will start in the 30s and only reach the 40s by the St. Patty Day weekend.

So enjoy the relative comfort of Thursday afternoon and be set for a big disappointment of your idea of March weather is warming sun like it was in February.

