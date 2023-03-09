School district mourns loss of student after fire; family releases name

Marvin Collins
Marvin Collins(WSAZ with family's permission)
By Marlee Pinchok and Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne County School District is mourning the loss of one of their own students.

A teenage boy died Wednesday night after a house fire near Beech Fork Lake Marina, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal said.

Late Thursday afternoon, family told us the boy’s name -- Marvin Collins. Marvin was an eighth-grader at Wayne Middle School.

His stepmother said, “Marvin was a great kid who everyone loved.” He enjoyed playing guitar and making other laugh.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Falls Branch Road located in Lavalette.

Earlier on Thursday, the Wayne County School District confirmed the teenager was a student at Wayne Middle School.

The district released this statement to WSAZ:

”Wayne County Schools is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students. In many ways, our school community becomes a second family, and the Wayne Middle School family is hurting today. The district is providing additional counseling support for WMS faculty and students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and the Wayne Middle School community during this difficult time.”

The State Fire Marshal is now looking into a cause.

