Woman seriously injured in house fire, flown to burn center

Woman seriously injured in house fire(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Dominick Groves
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman suffered serious injuries Wednesday night in a house fire in Point Pleasant, firefighters at the scene said.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Burdette Addition Road.

Crews say the woman was trapped inside the home. Neighbors tried to get her out. When EMS crews arrived, they were able to pull her out through the back door.

The woman was flown to a burn center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters say there was “heavy fire” when crews arrived, and the home is considered a “total loss.” The cause is undetermined at this time.

The state Fire Marshal is on the scene.

