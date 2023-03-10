Ashland beats Knott County in Ky. girls’ Sweet 16; others in action throughout Tri-State

Ashland defeated Knott County in the Sweet 16 basketball tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday marked another busy day in high school basketball action at tournaments throughout the Tri-State.

Among the girls’ games at the Coliseum in Charleston were Morgantown vs. Spring Valley and Sissonville vs. Wayne.

Meanwhile, Ashland beat Knott County in girls’ action at the Sweet 16 tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more, click on the video links:

Morgantown beat Spring Valley in the state girls' basketball tournament in Charleston.
Sissonville beat Wayne in the state girls' basketball tournament in Charleston.

