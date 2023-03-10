Cabell County alert system aims to improve flood warning awareness

By Lesya Feinstein and Blake Whitener
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared March 6th through the 10th National Flood Resiliency Week for West Virginians. A program through Cabell County aims to raise flooding awareness in the area.

The Cabell County WARN system will alert residents of flood dangers across Cabell County via phone call or text notification.

“It’s important we get the message out to the public because West Virginia sees an awful lot of flooding,” Huntington Water Quality Board executive director Brian Bracey said.

Bracey says flood danger awareness across the county is important because only some parts of Huntington are protected by a levy of flood walls.

Bracey believes if more people could have been notified during the most recent flooding, it could have made big difference, saying, “If you have loved ones or family members or yourself in the flood plane area that notification would have been highly beneficial so you can get yourself, your loved ones and your belongings to a safer area.”

To sign up for alerts from the Cabell County WARN system, click here.

