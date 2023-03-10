Cabell Huntington Hospital’s outpatient Surgery Center to close

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Huntington Hospital’s outpatient Surgery Center, located across Hal Greer Boulevard from the main hospital, will close, according to a release from parent company Mountain Health Network.

It made the announcement Friday evening that the Surgery Center, located at 1201 Hal Greer Blvd., will close effective April 28. Mountain Health officials also say Cabell Huntington Hospital will phase out its home health services during the next 90 days.

Mountain Health explained in a release that “it is implementing a pair of operational efficiencies to align its resources to better manage costs in the post-pandemic economic climate ... despite efforts to make these areas viable, prolonged decreased financial performance make the closures necessary.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has left health care systems across the country with lingering operational challenges that require they reexamine the way they deliver care,” said Tim Martin, Chief Operating Officer, CHH, in the release. “Both home health and the surgery center have had declining patient volumes over the past few years and these steps are being taken only after numerous attempts to reverse that downward trend. While this decision is difficult, our resolve for highly reliable care includes excellence in operations and continuous improvement for the patients and communities we serve.”

Mountain Health states that plans are underway “for the orderly closure of both services. Surgeries previously performed at the CHH Surgery Center will be scheduled at the operating rooms at CHH and St. Mary’s Medical Center, or Three Gables Surgery Center in Proctorville (Ohio). CHH will no longer accept new home health patients but will assist with referrals to other home health providers within the region. CHH will continue to serve existing patients through June 10 and will connect any who require longer-term home health care with other area providers.”

Mountain Health also reports, “CHH Human Resources will work with all 78 staff members, across both departments, to transition to one of the hospital’s more than 200 open positions.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.