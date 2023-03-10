City teaming up with park board to repair flood-damaged trails

District response Ritter Park Trail Conditions
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington will be teaming up with the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District to repair flood damages to the walking/running trail in Ritter Park, city officials say.

The Paul Ambrose Trail for Health was damaged last May in the flooding.

Mark Bates, director of Council and Citizen Engagement for the city of Huntington, said the park board will pay for the materials, while the city’s Public Works Department provides the labor.

Work will be underway when the project’s cleared through the city’s Floodplain Management officer, according to Bates.

He said the work on the Second Street West/North Boulevard repair section should only take a few days -- weather permitting.

Bates said the work partnership came together in early February.

For previous coverage:

Some concerned about conditions of Ritter Park trails

