Crews rush to scene of house fire

The call came in around 4:45 a.m. Friday.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire early Friday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say they got the call around 4:45 for a fire at a home in the 600 block of Simms Street.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

No injuries were reported.

The Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story.

