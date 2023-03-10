Crews rush to scene of house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire early Friday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say they got the call around 4:45 for a fire at a home in the 600 block of Simms Street.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

No injuries were reported.

The Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

