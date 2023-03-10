Diesel clean-up closes road

By Nathan Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A diesel spill has closed down a road in the Amandaville area of Kanawha County.

Department of Transportation officials say a semi-truck was driving on the 400 block of Winfield Road when it hit something in the road that punctured one of its diesel tanks, spilling fuel onto the road.

Department of Environmental Protection and D.O.T. officials are on scene cleaning it up.

The road is expected to re-open around 6 a.m.

