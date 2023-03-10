Medical helicopter crashes while taking patient to the hospital

Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.
Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.(Macon County Emergency Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) – Four passengers aboard a medical helicopter survived after the aircraft crashed in North Carolina Thursday evening.

Three crew members were flying a patient to a medical facility in Murphy when authorities said a 911 call came in around 7 p.m.

Moments later, the helicopter went down.

The patient and two others were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The aircraft didn’t catch fire but did sustain severe damage.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Officials said investigators closed part of the road as they went through the wreckage, according to WHNS.

A spokesperson for the Life Force program said it’s the first crash in the program’s 34-year history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. WHNS contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officials confirmed the project for the 300-acre park includes an indoor water park, a 100-room...
RV resort, indoor waterpark in the works
A family member of Marvin Collins says he loved playing guitar and was known as a jokester.
Community mourns teen after fatal fire; family releases name
Crews on scene of Wayne County fire
Teen dead after Wayne County house fire
Body discovered in Cabwaylingo State Forest
The call came in around 4:45 a.m. Friday.
Crews rush to scene of house fire

Latest News

Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.
Florida man finds naked roommate in daughter’s bed, charged in shooting, police say
A teacher with Braxton County Schools faces sexual abuse charges involving a student, according...
Teacher accused of sexually abusing student in his classroom
FILE - Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court, on Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. Former...
Judge lets ‘Access Hollywood’ tape into Trump rape trial
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
'You can’t go to the beach': Florida's gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide