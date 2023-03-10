One injured in Livingston crash

By Blake Whitener
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash Friday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident happened on Paint Creek Road near C A Livingston Road at around 8:30 a.m..

Emergency responders tell WSAZ a car was travelling southbound on Paint Creek Road when it hydroplaned and ran into the rear wheel of parked flatbed trailer on the side of the road.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at the time.

