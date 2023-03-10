Partial demolition and renovation expected to start at Cedar Grove Community School

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A project to partly demolish and renovate Cedar Grove Community School in Kanawha County will start early next week.

Renovations to the school have been discussed since the start of 2021.

“This has taken a little bit longer than we had hoped but we’re really excited about the fact that we’re finally seeing movement on this,” Kanawha County Board of Education member Ric Cavender said.

The project stalled in April of 2021 when the West Virginia School Building Authority denied the county’s funding request.

Briana Warner, a spokesperson for the Kanawha County School District said the School Building Authority will cover $10.5 million with the school district paying more than $8 million for the project.

Warner said demolition will begin early next week and take between a month and a half and two months, with the renovations starting in May.

Most of the renovations will take place during the summer and likely continue into the beginning of the next school year.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.