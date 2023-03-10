Teacher accused of sexually abusing student in his classroom

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teacher with Braxton County Schools faces sexual abuse charges involving a student, according to information from Braxton County Magistrate Court.

Lee Edgar Given, 42, of Flatwoods, West Virginia, is accused of having “sexual contact” with the victim in his high school classroom, the criminal complaint states.

Law enforcement was notified about the incident on March 2 by an administrator at Braxton County High School.

According to the complaint, Given admitted to West Virginia State Police he had sexual contact with the victim in his classroom. An officer found a sexually explicit photo on the suspect’s phone, the complaint states.

Given is charged with sexual abuse by person in position of trust, soliciting a minor via computer and traveling to engage in prohibited sexual activity.

According to the West Virginia Regional Jail System, Given is in custody in the Central Regional Jail. His bond is $50,000 cash only.

