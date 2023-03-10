Two arrested after drug investigation in Coolville

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia were found inside the residence.
By Blake Whitener
Mar. 10, 2023
ATHENS COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested after an investigation at a residence in Athens County on Thursday.

Detectives with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted an investigation at a house on Brimstone Road in Coolville.

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia were found inside the residence.

Jack Fox, 45, was charged with two counts of felony drug possession.

Miranda Casteel, 36, was arrested for a parole violation.

Both Fox and Casteel are being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

