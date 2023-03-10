Weekend forecast a throwback to winter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The middle weekend of March has arrived in time for the WV Girls state basketball tourney in Charleston and the Home and Garden Show in Huntington. This go round the warm sunshine of early month is gone and, in its place, the grey skies and chilled blusters of late winter have arrived. Sporadic showers of rain and snow are in the forecast Friday night and Sunday. In between the chill of the season while bearable will serve as a reminder of how March can disappoint spring weather lovers.

Meanwhile Sunday’s weather poses a few hour window of a wet snowfall in parts of Ohio and Central WV. Should this occur there would be a grassy, slushy inch or two of wet snow before 9 AM before just a chilled rain takes over. Towns like Wellston, McArthur, Piketon, Athens, Marietta, Parkerburg, Elizabeth and Clarksburg. For most it’s a damp and dreary Sunday with chilly rain showers and temperatures in the 40s.

By Monday and Tuesday cold air will be entrenched so odds favor some snow showers to whiten the ground in places. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s early next week will scream winter is back.

