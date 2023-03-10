West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute teams up with PBS Kids for Writers Contest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute is teaming up with PBS Kids for a special creative writing contest.

Dr. Susan Bissett with WVDII and Maggie Holley with WV Public Broadcasting stopped by First Look at Four to talk about it encourages kids to make healthy choices.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.