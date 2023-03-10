Wheelersburg man arrested on rape charges

WHEELERBURG, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man from Wheelersburg has been arrested on rape charges, according to a press release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Risner, 23, of Wheelersburg, has been charge with two counts of rape and one count of importuning. All three charges are felonies.

The release says an investigation began after the Scioto County Children’s Services received a report that a three-year-old may have been sexually assaulted.

A detective sergeant with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office then conducted an investigation and discovered one victim was 3 years old and that there may have been a possible second victim, age 10.

Risner is being held on a $210,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (740)-351-1091.

