WSAZ hosts annual Home and Garden Show

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Home and Garden Show is in full swing this weekend, March 10-12.

John Marra is back with us for the 2023 WSAZ Home and Garden Show!

John has been dispensing expert gardening advice for more than 40 years as a WVU extension agent as well as WSAZ’s own gardening expert. While John is currently enjoying retirement with his family, he’s joining us in the WSAZ booth to visit with friends and answer all your gardening questions.

You can join the fun at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

When:

March 10th, 11th, & 12th

Friday 4pm – 9pm

Saturday 10am – 9pm

Sunday Noon – 5pm

Tickets :

Adults - $10

Seniors 60 and over - $8

Kids 12 and under FREE

Kids Adventure Garden featuring :

Gritt’s Farm, Good News Llamas, Green Clovers 4H Club, Little Victories Animal Rescue

Seminar Schedule:

Friday, March 10th

5PM Growing Microgreens - Baxter Mallory

6PM MU Sustainability Dept. Composting Facility - Amy Parsons White

7PM Preparing Your Home to Sell - Todd Nelson, Old Colony Company of Huntington

Saturday, March 11th

11AM Growing Fruit Trees -Dr. Mira Danilovich

12PM How to Espalier Fruit Trees and Fruit - Dr. Mira Danilovich

1PM Bee Keeping - Gabe Blatt

2PM Wild Edibles for Everyday Life - Dr. Rebecca Linger

3PM Pollinators and Beneficial Insects - Dr. Mike Beck

4PM Garden Flooding and Food Safety - Evan Wilson

5PM New Plants for 2023 - Lori Bowling

6PM Raising Chickens in an Urban Backyard - Evan Wilson

7PM Helpful Home-buying Tips -Old Colony Company of Huntington

Sunday, March 12th

Kids Activities

