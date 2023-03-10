WSAZ hosts annual Home and Garden Show
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Home and Garden Show is in full swing this weekend, March 10-12.
John Marra is back with us for the 2023 WSAZ Home and Garden Show!
John has been dispensing expert gardening advice for more than 40 years as a WVU extension agent as well as WSAZ’s own gardening expert. While John is currently enjoying retirement with his family, he’s joining us in the WSAZ booth to visit with friends and answer all your gardening questions.
You can join the fun at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
When:
March 10th, 11th, & 12th
Friday 4pm – 9pm
Saturday 10am – 9pm
Sunday Noon – 5pm
Tickets :
Adults - $10
Seniors 60 and over - $8
Kids 12 and under FREE
Kids Adventure Garden featuring :
Gritt’s Farm, Good News Llamas, Green Clovers 4H Club, Little Victories Animal Rescue
Seminar Schedule:
Friday, March 10th
5PM Growing Microgreens - Baxter Mallory
6PM MU Sustainability Dept. Composting Facility - Amy Parsons White
7PM Preparing Your Home to Sell - Todd Nelson, Old Colony Company of Huntington
Saturday, March 11th
11AM Growing Fruit Trees -Dr. Mira Danilovich
12PM How to Espalier Fruit Trees and Fruit - Dr. Mira Danilovich
1PM Bee Keeping - Gabe Blatt
2PM Wild Edibles for Everyday Life - Dr. Rebecca Linger
3PM Pollinators and Beneficial Insects - Dr. Mike Beck
4PM Garden Flooding and Food Safety - Evan Wilson
5PM New Plants for 2023 - Lori Bowling
6PM Raising Chickens in an Urban Backyard - Evan Wilson
7PM Helpful Home-buying Tips -Old Colony Company of Huntington
Sunday, March 12th
Kids Activities
