Yeager Airport receives grant to purchase safety equipment

(WSAZ)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) has received a grant to purchase new safety equipment.

The $964,648 grant comes from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The grant will be used to purchase a snow broom to keep the airport serviceable during snow periods, a power sweeper to remove debris from the runway surface, and friction measuring equipment to maintain runway safety.

A release from the airport says that this equipment will ensure safe airport operations during weather events.

“CRW would like to thank U.S. Senator Manchin (D-WV), as well as Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and the members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, for their support of West Virginia International Yeager Airport and our efforts to improve operations and safety for our passengers. We look forward to continuing to provide safe and efficient travel options for the people of West Virginia,” said Airport Director & CEO, Dominique Ranieri.

