Fire breaks out at Old City Garage in Bluefield, WV

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shortly before 8 am this morning Bluefield Virginia and West Virginia fire departments responded to a 911 call in the city of Bluefield’s East End.

Explosions coming from the Old City Garage on Old Princeton Road awoke residents in the area. The truck repair shop was engulfed in flames. As of 11 am the fire had been extinguished-- but some residents expressed concern of chemicals being released into the air.

“They did store waste oil and new oil where it was an auto repair shop. We do have all of the chemicals contained at this time so that is not really an issue right now,” said City of Bluefield Fire Captain, Shannon Akers

We asked East End resident and city council member, Treyvon Simmons, what the loss of the structure could mean for his community.

”It definitely with the Grant Street Bridge being out, having a fire of this magnitude doesn’t help East End. But I definitely think

Simmons added that he believes East End is on the way towards revitalization in spite of recent issues thanks to federal funding. The West Virginia State Fire Marshalls are investigating what ignited the blaze at the Old City Garage, at the time of publishing they have not reported the cause.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gallia County Coroner determined that the remains were of human origin.
Human remains recovered in Gallia County
Lawmakers pass school discipline bill
Lawmakers pass school discipline bill
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on County Road 2 in...
Troopers investigate serious crash injuring two teenagers
Doo Wop in Charleston where hundreds of cars are lined along the Kanawha Boulevard during the...
2023 Charleston Boulevard Rod Run & Doo Wop canceled

Latest News

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the eleven men are accused of seeking...
Man from Hurricane arrested in human trafficking sting operation
Woman dies in Gallia County crash
One sent to hospital after car flips into ditch
Lawn & Landscape Brown Landscape Management
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, March 13th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast