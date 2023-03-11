First Warning Forecast | More chilled days to come

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For much of this winter, the trend was for generally mild weather with occasional but brief chill-downs. Now in March, the reverse appears to be true. Much of the week ahead will be characterized by afternoon temperatures coming up 10 to 20 degrees below average. A few very cold mornings are also on tap and will once again challenge any premature blooms. In addition to the chill will be an overall dull look and feel, with several chances for showers and only a couple days of decent sunshine.

Breaks in the clouds occur Saturday evening as temperatures quickly drop to the low to mid 30s by midnight.

Cloud cover then increases again Saturday night. A mixture of rain and snow showers arrives by dawn as low temperatures hover near freezing in the low 30s.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain and snow showers in the morning. Due to temperatures only being near or just at freezing, accumulations will be limited and confined to grassy and elevated surfaces if they do occur.

For Sunday afternoon, expect a continued cloudy sky with “drizzly” rain showers. High temperatures rise to the low 40s.

On Monday, the sky will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day. High temperatures only reach the low 40s again.

Under a continued mostly cloudy sky, Tuesday sees snow showers in the morning, followed by drier conditions in the afternoon. High temperatures stay quite chilled in the mid 30s.

Abundant sunshine finally returns on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures climbing to the upper 40s.

Thursday turns warmer still, with more sunshine and a southwest breeze propelling afternoon temperatures to the low 60s.

Rain showers are likely on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Saturday turns chillier and drier for the afternoon after a mix of rain and snow showers in the morning. High temperatures fall back to the mid 40s.

