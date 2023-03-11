First Warning Forecast | Stayed chilled this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Even though it’s “spring forward” in regard to the time change this weekend, the weather will be “falling back” into a wintry look and feel. The unseasonably chill carries over into the start of the work week as well before a brief warming trend takes hold into St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Abundant cloud cover is in place, and scattered snow showers are being seen, primarily near and in the mountains.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky through midday Saturday, then some clearing will occur, mainly out west, for the afternoon. High temperatures remain stuck in the low to mid 40s. At least the breeze will be lighter.

Saturday night sees a mostly cloudy sky. A mixture of rain and snow showers arrives by dawn as low temperatures get close to freezing in the low 30s.

Sunday will be cloudy with occasional rain and snow showers. High temperatures rise to the low 40s.

On Monday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day. High temperatures only get to around 40 degrees.

Under a continued mostly cloudy sky, Tuesday sees snow showers in the morning, followed by drier conditions in the afternoon. High temperatures stay quite chilled in the mid 30s.

Abundant sunshine finally returns on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures climbing to the upper 40s.

Thursday turns warmer still, with more sunshine and a southwest breeze propelling afternoon temperatures to the low 60s.

Rain showers are likely on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.