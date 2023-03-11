Girls high school tournament basketball in full swing throughout Tri-State

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Girls high school tournament basketball was in full swing Friday in all three states in our region.

At the Charleston Coliseum, Charleston Catholic took on Summers County in the Class AA semifinal. In Class AAA semifinal action, Ripley went up against North Marion and Philip Barbour took on Sissonville.

In Ohio, Wheelersburg fell to Columbus Africentric while, in Kentucky, Ashland took on McCracken in Kentucky Girls’ Sweet 16 action at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Summers County beat Charleston Catholic Friday in the girls Class AA semifinal at the Coliseum in Charleston.

Ripley took on North Marion during a Class AAA girls semifinal game at the Charleston Coliseum.

Philip Barbour beat Sissonville in Class AAA semifinal action at the Charleston Coliseum.

Wheelersburg fell Friday to Col. Africentric in girls tournament action in Ohio.

Ashland takes on McCracken during Kentucky Girls' Sweet 16 action at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

