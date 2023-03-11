Girls high school tournament basketball in full swing throughout Tri-State
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Girls high school tournament basketball was in full swing Friday in all three states in our region.
At the Charleston Coliseum, Charleston Catholic took on Summers County in the Class AA semifinal. In Class AAA semifinal action, Ripley went up against North Marion and Philip Barbour took on Sissonville.
In Ohio, Wheelersburg fell to Columbus Africentric while, in Kentucky, Ashland took on McCracken in Kentucky Girls’ Sweet 16 action at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
