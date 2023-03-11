W.Va. child marriage bill to be taken up in the Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A day before the end of the 2023 legislative session, a bill that would outlaw marriage before the age of 18 in West Virginia is back up for discussion in the Senate.

Supporters say the bill modernizes the state as a whole as opposed to current state law

“It makes us look like a backward state, if we allow children to get married,” said Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, a Cabell County Democrat.

A little girl should have a confirmation dress, not a wedding dress. It’s just inappropriate, regardless of the circumstances for children to marry.

However, Kanawha County Republican Mike Stuart said there are a lot of misconceptions about current state law, which permits people to marry at the age of 18, and 16 with parental consent. Any younger person requires a judge’s waiver.

“My parents were married at 16 and 17. They’ve been married for more than 50 years, and they’re still giddy teenage lovers and they can’t keep their hands off each other, and I think they did a pretty good job raising their son,” he said. “They’re an example of sort of why the whole mislabeling of this whole subject is somehow solving childhood sexual exploitation is just wrong.”

Lawmakers in opposition say there are other ways to help minors while supporters say help starts with the bill.

“If we really want to address human trafficking and child sexual exploitation, we have to do it through more resources for the state police, prosecutors, more technology,” Stuart said. “There’s good work being done right now, but the idea that changing the age of marrying in West Virginia is going to solve the problem is ludicrous.”

“The problem we have is grooming. what you have is grooming going on all the time you have some young girl who might be 14 or 15,” Woelfel said. “He’s being groomed by an older man. and the next thing you know, she talks her mother into signing a piece of paper.”

The Senate is expected to take up the bill at some point during Friday’s evening session.

The Legislature adjourns Saturday.

