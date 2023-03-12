Cats vs. Friars to play in NCAA

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats will be playing the Providence Friars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday with a time to be determined later Sunday night by the NCAA. Kentucky is listed as a six seed in the East and if they win, the Cats would take on the winner of Kansas State and Montana State.

