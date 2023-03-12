Cats vs. Friars to play in NCAA

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots between Auburn's Johni Broome, left, and Allen Flanigan...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots between Auburn's Johni Broome, left, and Allen Flanigan (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats will be playing the Providence Friars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday with a time to be determined later Sunday night by the NCAA. Kentucky is listed as a six seed in the East and if they win, the Cats would take on the winner of Kansas State and Montana State.

