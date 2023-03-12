First Warning Forecast | Stuck in chill much of this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday was a day more suited for the middle of winter, not the last week of it. Monday and Tuesday do not show any improvement to the deep chill as lingering clouds and scattered rain and snow showers keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Finally the sun breaks out in full on Wednesday, but this will be accompanied by a very cold start to the day in which any early blooms may struggle mightily. Then, a couple warm days are on tap before the chill quickly returns for the upcoming weekend - the final weekend in winter.

Sunday evening stays cloudy with patchy drizzle and/or flakes flying. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the mid to upper 30s.

Occasional drizzle and flurries can be expected Sunday night under a continued cloudy sky. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid 30s.

On Monday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day. High temperatures rise to the low 40s with a breeze.

Under a continued mostly cloudy sky, Tuesday sees snow showers in the morning, followed by drier conditions in the afternoon. High temperatures stay quite chilled in the mid 30s.

Abundant sunshine finally returns on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures climbing to the upper 40s. However, it should be noted that Wednesday morning temperatures will plummet to the low 20s. This is a hard freeze that may be damaging to early blossoms.

Thursday turns warmer still, with more sunshine and a southwest breeze propelling afternoon temperatures to the low 60s.

Rain showers are likely on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Saturday turns chillier and drier for the afternoon with some sunshine after a mix of rain and snow showers in the morning. High temperatures fall back to the mid 40s.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures only around 40 degrees.

