HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University baseball team’s contest scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston, West Virginia, against Ohio State has been canceled due to cold temperatures in the forecast.

The contest scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday against the Buckeyes is still scheduled to be played at GoMart Ballpark.

