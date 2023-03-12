Human remains recovered in Gallia County

The Gallia County Coroner determined that the remains were of human origin.
The Gallia County Coroner determined that the remains were of human origin.(Pixabay)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Several agencies are investigating after an individual walking in a wooded area found human remains.

On Saturday afternoon, March 11, 2023, the Gallia County 911 Center received a call from an individual who was walking in a wooded area on Mt. Carmel Road in Raccoon Township, when the individual discovered human remains in an open field area.

Deputies responded to the scene along with the Gallia County Coroner and determined that the remains were of human origin.

An investigation is underway, working in conjunction with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The remains will be transported to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office to provide an identification of the individual and attempt to determine the cause of death.

At this time, no further information is available on the identity of the remains.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill that would stop children from marrying before the age of 16 is up for discussion again...
W.Va. child marriage bill going to the governor’s desk
Officials confirmed the project for the 300-acre park includes an indoor water park, a 100-room...
RV resort, indoor waterpark in the works
Head of West Virginia State Police speaks with WSAZ
W.Va. State Police Colonel speaks out about wrongdoing allegations
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
CHH phasing out home health services; outpatient Surgery Center to close
Cabell Huntington Hospital phasing out home health services; outpatient Surgery Center to close

Latest News

Firefighter injured while battling structure fire
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on County Road 2 in...
Troopers investigate serious crash injuring two teenagers
Nicholas County school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route
Nicholas County school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route
W.Va. lawmakers limit transgender health care
W.Va. lawmakers limit transgender health care