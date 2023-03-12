Human remains recovered in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Several agencies are investigating after an individual walking in a wooded area found human remains.

On Saturday afternoon, March 11, 2023, the Gallia County 911 Center received a call from an individual who was walking in a wooded area on Mt. Carmel Road in Raccoon Township, when the individual discovered human remains in an open field area.

Deputies responded to the scene along with the Gallia County Coroner and determined that the remains were of human origin.

An investigation is underway, working in conjunction with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The remains will be transported to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office to provide an identification of the individual and attempt to determine the cause of death.

At this time, no further information is available on the identity of the remains.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.