Pointers fall one game shy of Final Four

ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The South Point Pointers magical season came to an end Saturday afternoon as they lost to the Columbus Africentric Nubians by a final of 55-38 and will not be playing in the Ohio Division III Final Four next week in Dayton. This is the farthest they have ever advanced in the Ohio boys basketball post season and ended it with a record of 22-5.

Here are the highlights and postgame reaction as seen on WSAZ Sports Saturday night.

