Troopers investigate serious crash injuring two minors
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on County Road 2 in Bloomfield Township on Saturday night.
According to troopers, two minors were traveling south on County Road 2 when the driver went left on the road hitting an embankment, overturning the vehicle onto the road, before going off the right side of the road and hitting a ditch.
Troopers say the driver was ejected from the vehicle sustaining serious injuries.
They confirm the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The passenger also sustained serious injuries as a result. Both occupants were treated at the scene by Jackson County EMS before being flown to a nearby hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
