Troopers investigate serious crash injuring two minors

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on County Road 2 in...
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on County Road 2 in Bloomfield Township on Friday night.
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on County Road 2 in Bloomfield Township on Saturday night.

According to troopers, two minors were traveling south on County Road 2 when the driver went left on the road hitting an embankment, overturning the vehicle onto the road, before going off the right side of the road and hitting a ditch.

Troopers say the driver was ejected from the vehicle sustaining serious injuries.

They confirm the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger also sustained serious injuries as a result. Both occupants were treated at the scene by Jackson County EMS before being flown to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

