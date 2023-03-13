2023 Charleston Boulevard Rod Run & Doo Wop canceled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A summertime staple in Charleston, West Virginia won’t return this year.

The Executive Board of the Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop Car Show announced the official cancellation of the 2023 Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop Car Show, as well as all future shows.

Event organizers said the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Car Show to lose money, and, combined with the loss of volunteers and dwindling sponsors, the decision was made by the Board to cancel all future shows.

The event was known as one of the biggest car shows in West Virginia for nearly 17 years.

