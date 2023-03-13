Fatal crash reported in Gallia County

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio WSAZ) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Gallia County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Gallipolis Post is investigating the crash that happened on State Route 218 near milepost 8 in Gallia County.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

