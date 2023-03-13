Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K

According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands...
According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.(Rampart Casino via KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A husband and wife who were gambling at a Las Vegas-area casino over the weekend hit jackpots totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified couple hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K,” casino officials told KVVU.

Rampart Casino is located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

No further information about the couple was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in Gallia County crash
The Gallia County Coroner determined that the remains were of human origin.
Human remains recovered in Gallia County
Lawmakers pass school discipline bill
Lawmakers pass school discipline bill
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on County Road 2 in...
Troopers investigate serious crash injuring two teenagers

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Government races to reassure US that banking system is safe
Fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston.
Nearly $80k raised for Regal Apartment fire victims
he S&P 500 was 1% lower, with the heaviest losses coming from banks.
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes of easier interest rates
Tax tips for filers
Tax tips as filing deadline approaches