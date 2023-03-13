Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to building

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) -- A man has been arrested by West Virginia State Police after allegedly setting fire to a commercial building.

West Virginia State Police said they arrested William Cody Lusher Monday after a fire broke out at a building in the 1000 block of McClellan Highway in Harts.

Officials with the Harts Volunteer Fire Department said the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning. Seven fire departments were on hand to help fight the fire, and crews were still out working Monday night.

West Virginia State Police said Lusher was arrested in Cabell County a few weeks ago after a high speed police chase.

