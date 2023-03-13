Nearly $80k raised for Regal Apartment fire victims

Fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston.
Fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston.(Kim Rafferty)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fundraising after a massive fire destroyed an apartment building in Charleston netted nearly $80,000.

According to United Way of Central West Virginia, $79,566.70 was raised to support people impacted by this terrible fire.

Each unit is receiving a donation in the amount of $2,486.46.

Officials say funds are being distributed to residents this week.

On January 26, the Regal Apartment Complex caught fire, leaving tenants in the 32 units without homes.

Mountain Mission and others collected household items and provided clothes and food for many of the residents.  Bible Center Church provided welcome home baskets that stocked kitchen shelves and refrigerators as residents found new housing.

Many restaurants and churches hosted events or donated funds.

United Way of Central West Virginia did not take any administrative fees for this work.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in Gallia County crash
The Gallia County Coroner determined that the remains were of human origin.
Human remains recovered in Gallia County
Lawmakers pass school discipline bill
Lawmakers pass school discipline bill
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire
Firefighter injured while battling structure fire
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on County Road 2 in...
Troopers investigate serious crash injuring two teenagers

Latest News

Strangulation case against WVSP trooper headed to grand jury
Revive Dental & Implant Center
Revive Dental & Implant Center
Kanawha County Public Library's new app
Kanawha County Public Library’s new app
Queen of Clean | How to clean a cutting board
Queen of Clean | How to clean a cutting board