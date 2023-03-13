Nearly $80k raised for Regal Apartment fire victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fundraising after a massive fire destroyed an apartment building in Charleston netted nearly $80,000.

According to United Way of Central West Virginia, $79,566.70 was raised to support people impacted by this terrible fire.

Each unit is receiving a donation in the amount of $2,486.46.

Officials say funds are being distributed to residents this week.

On January 26, the Regal Apartment Complex caught fire, leaving tenants in the 32 units without homes.

Mountain Mission and others collected household items and provided clothes and food for many of the residents. Bible Center Church provided welcome home baskets that stocked kitchen shelves and refrigerators as residents found new housing.

Many restaurants and churches hosted events or donated funds.

United Way of Central West Virginia did not take any administrative fees for this work.

