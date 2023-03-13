One sent to hospital after car flips into ditch
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver was sent to the hospital Monday morning after rescue crews pulled them to safely following an accident that sent the car into a ditch.
According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened along Pennsylvania Avenue and only involved one vehicle.
Officials report the car flipped into a ditch.
Further information has not been released.
