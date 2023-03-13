Pair honored by Cabell County Commission for rescuing woman during house fire

Off-duty firefighter Eli Kiser and his EMS partner Hunter Lanham sprung into action -- saving a woman from a house fire.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two first responders have been honored for going above and beyond.

Off-duty firefighter Eli Kiser and his EMS partner Hunter Lanham were returning to the EMS station from a previous call when Kiser got an alert on his phone regarding a house fire with someone possibly trapped inside.

The two sprung into action before firefighters arrived-- heading into the burning home without protective gear.

They successfully rescued a woman, who has a disability, trapped inside.

Cabell County Commissioners recognized the two first responders for their heroic efforts-- honoring them with a proclamation.

Officials say the quick response time likely saved the woman’s life, because by the time the other crews arrived more than half of the house was already covered in flames.

