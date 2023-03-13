Pair honored by Cabell County Commission for rescuing woman during house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two first responders have been honored for going above and beyond.

Off-duty firefighter Eli Kiser and his EMS partner Hunter Lanham were returning to the EMS station from a previous call when Kiser got an alert on his phone regarding a house fire with someone possibly trapped inside.

The two sprung into action before firefighters arrived-- heading into the burning home without protective gear.

They successfully rescued a woman, who has a disability, trapped inside.

Cabell County Commissioners recognized the two first responders for their heroic efforts-- honoring them with a proclamation.

Officials say the quick response time likely saved the woman’s life, because by the time the other crews arrived more than half of the house was already covered in flames.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.