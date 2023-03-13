Queen of Clean | How to clean a cutting board
Cleaning cutting boards
What you need:
• Water (warm), bleach, lemons, salt, spray bottle
How to:
Tip option #1:
1. Mix together the following:
• 1 quart – warm water
• 3 tablespoons – bleach
• Put into spray bottle (label the bottle)
2. Spray onto cutting board - wait 5 minutes
3. Rinse with hot soapy water
Tip option #2:
1. Cut a lemon in half
2. Pour salt onto the cutting board
3. Rub the lemon and salt onto the cutting board
4. Wait 5 minutes
5. Rinse with water
Notes: This will clean and remove stains too. This formula will store for 6 months (Option 1). Use on any cutting boards: wood, glass, or plastic.
Linda Says: Try the lemon tip first as this works best, since it’s 100% natural and safe! A great money saver!
