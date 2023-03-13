Queen of Clean | How to clean a cutting board

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Cleaning cutting boards

What you need:

• Water (warm), bleach, lemons, salt, spray bottle

How to:

Tip option #1:

1. Mix together the following:

• 1 quart – warm water

• 3 tablespoons – bleach

• Put into spray bottle (label the bottle)

2. Spray onto cutting board - wait 5 minutes

3. Rinse with hot soapy water

Tip option #2:

1. Cut a lemon in half

2. Pour salt onto the cutting board

3. Rub the lemon and salt onto the cutting board

4. Wait 5 minutes

5. Rinse with water

Notes: This will clean and remove stains too. This formula will store for 6 months (Option 1). Use on any cutting boards: wood, glass, or plastic.

Linda Says: Try the lemon tip first as this works best, since it’s 100% natural and safe! A great money saver!

For more information, visit: https://www.queenofclean.com/

