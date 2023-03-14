Ohio University leadership recommends sale of OUS Proctorville Center; community protests

UPDATE 3/14/23 @ 4:35 p.m.

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to Joe Freeman, a donor to the OUS Proctorville Center who attended Monday’s meeting, Ohio University leadership said they will be recommending to the Board of Trustees to sell the facility.

The stipulation is it would have to be sold to another educational organization.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

ORIGINAL STORY

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Community members are protesting Tuesday afternoon outside the Ohio University Southern Proctorville Center as rumors have swirled of the facility possibly closing and and being sold.

Cassie Rucker is among those in the parking lot with signs supporting the center. Her grandfather, Marshall Smith, donated the land the facility was built on in the year 2000, with the goal of offering classes to non-traditional students.

Rucker says her family was informed a private meeting on the issue was being held at the center at 3 p.m. Tuesday with Ohio University leadership.

WSAZ was not allowed into the meeting.

People who want to see the facility remain open have been in the parking lot with signs, wanting to send the message they want this center to stay open.

Rucker says in-person classes haven’t been offered there since the fall of 2021.

She says what they’re hearing is the facility may be closing because it hasn’t been making a profit, but she believes leadership could and should find a way to allow it to stay open.

It’s unclear whether an official decision or announcement will be made following the meeting.

Rucker says her mother is among those attending the meeting, and WSAZ hopes to share the results later Tuesday.

