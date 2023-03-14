Crews on scene of house fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Guyandotte Monday night.

The fire in the 500 block of Wilson Place was reported just after 9 p.m.

Firefighters said its believed the house was vacant, and no injuries were reported.

The fire did not spread to any other homes.

The fire marshal will be investigating the cause.

