Faithward Motion comes to Boyd County, Kentucky

By Summer Jewell
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Faithward Motion is back in Boyd County with live music, games, giveaways and some special guests.

Todd Slayton and Howard Wirzfeld stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s in store for the event.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in Gallia County crash
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the eleven men are accused of seeking...
Man from Hurricane arrested in human trafficking sting operation
Strangulation case against WVSP trooper headed to grand jury
he S&P 500 was 1% lower, with the heaviest losses coming from banks.
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes of easier interest rates
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say

Latest News

Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Sudden deafness with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Sudden deafness with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
The bill that passed unanimously in both chambers of the Legislature was named after Charleston...
WV law makes obstructing police, ‘causing death’ a felony
Faithward Motion comes to Boyd County
Faithward Motion comes to Boyd County, Kentucky