GW bounced from tourney

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It didn’t take long for the first big upset in the West Virginia boys state basketball tournament as #7 Jefferson topped #2 George Washington 52-47 Tuesday afternoon. The Cougars will play 3rd seed Parkersburg South in the Class AAAA semi-finals. The Patriots season ends with a 27-6 and here’s the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports.

