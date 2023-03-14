GW bounced from tourney

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It didn’t take long for the first big upset in the West Virginia boys state basketball tournament as #7 Jefferson topped #2 George Washington 52-47 Tuesday afternoon. The Cougars will play 3rd seed Parkersburg South in the Class AAAA semi-finals. The Patriots season ends with a 27-6 and here’s the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports.

