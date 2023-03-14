Late winter chill set to slowly ease

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The cold blusters of late winter have erased many of the pleasant memories of the great warm waves of February and early March. Gone are the days of shirt sleeves and warming sun replaced by the furious snow flurries and sub-freezing air typical of the days before spring. While Tuesday snow showers were more novelty than hindrance, the reduced vision in squalls and even some slick bridges reminded us that safe driving never falls out of favor. Looking ahead a see-saw temperature pattern the next 2 weeks will sports occasional mild days but new cold weather set backs.

Tonight evening flurries will give way to clearing skies and very cold temperatures. If readings drop into the low 20s as forecasted then early budding fruit tree buds are in trouble. Wednesday’s skies will turn cobalt blue with a few passing clouds marring an otherwise perfectly sunny day. Highs will struggle to get to 50. Then another night with lows in the 20s will be greet us for first light of Thursday.

A welcomed warming trend will arrive by Thursday afternoon as southern breezes propel highs to the low 60s under partially sunny skies. Thursday night will see clouds increase again as a new wet weather system targets the region on St. Patty’s Day. Friday’s temperatures in the 50s will accompany the off and on shower pattern. After the rain a shot of colder air will return for the weekend and there may well be some more snow flurries passing at night. Weekend highs in the 40s and lows below freezing will be common.

So the cold will ease as we head into the late week only to return will a late season chill by the weekend. BTW spring officially arrives on Monday bat 5:24 in the early evening suggesting winter will end with a mere few inches of snow. That still leaves the door open for a spring snow should OLD MAN WINTER play one last joke on us!

