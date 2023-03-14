Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show at Gotham Hall on...
Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show at Gotham Hall on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon...” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in Gallia County crash
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the eleven men are accused of seeking...
Man from Hurricane arrested in human trafficking sting operation
A trip back from a cheer competition turned into a nightmare.
Two cheerleaders and their mothers injured in car crash
Strangulation case against WVSP trooper headed to grand jury
he S&P 500 was 1% lower, with the heaviest losses coming from banks.
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes of easier interest rates

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
LIVE: Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks
The Pentagon said they are continuing to assess if the incident with a Russian fighter jet and...
US continues to assess incident involving American drone, Russian jet
A woman who was part of a line entering the Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters pauses for a...
Class action suit filed against Silicon Valley Bank parent
Despite tumult in the banking sector, economists say there isn't cause for concern. So what...
What's happening with America's banks?
The Fayette Township Fire Department responded to Township Road 148 in Fayette Township on...
Reward offered for information leading to arson arrest