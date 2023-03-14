Medical marijuana bill passes Ky Senate committee

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Legislation to legalize medical marijuana for specific uses in Kentucky passed out of the Senate committee and is now moving to the full Senate.

Under the proposed bill, it would allow medical cannabis to be used for cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, chronic nausea, and other conditions approved by the Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research.

Under the proposed bill, the department shall maintain a confidential list of the persons to whom the 13 departments have issued registry identification cards and their addresses, telephone numbers, and registry identification numbers.

Senate Bill 47 passed out of committee 8-3.

To read a copy of the bill, click here.

